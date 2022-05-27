WHO assembly turns into anti-Russian squabble-fest
The Russian Federation exercised their right of reply to say things that directly contradict the mainstream narrative about what is unfolding in the Ukrainian conflict.
The World Health Organization (WHO) is hosting its annual World Health Assembly (WHA) this week in Geneva, Switzerland. The theme, established by Director General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, is “Peace for Health, Health for Peace,” is especially peculiar as member states' delegations continually reference the Russian war on Ukraine.
Except that after a plenary meeting general discussion, a representative from the Russian Federation exercised their right of reply at the end to say things that directly contradict the mainstream narrative about what is unfolding in the Ukrainian conflict.
Russia’s representative condemned “the lies and insinuations and unsubstantiated accusations of Russia in regards to Ukraine. Russia, based on Article 51 of the United Nations Charter is carrying out its right to self defence and carrying out it’s special military operation and the UN security council was informed of this in due course.”
He continues by saying that “our country is not just protecting itself from a Nazi threat but also acting in line with the principles of the UN Charter in Donbas, Ukraine.” Apparently those same principles have been violated for eight years, since the 2014 coupe d’état in Kiev. “Our army is not carrying out strikes against civilian infrastructure including healthcare infrastructure,” says the representative before asking that Ukraine and other delegates stop using the WHA forum to make such statements. He then accuses Ukraine of conducting these strikes on it's own citizenry.
There were claps in the crowd but the camera did not show from which member states.
A back and forth ensued between France, the United States, and Norway before the meeting commenced.
What do you think? Is there, as appears to be a reoccurrence, more to the story than what we’re hearing from the mainstream media and our government or is Russia spreading misinformation as accused by Norway?
