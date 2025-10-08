Rustad Fires Another Truth-Teller: Former B.C. Conservative Staffer Speaks Out

Lindsay Shepherd's departure reveals a pattern within John Rustad's B.C. Conservative Party: speaking truth to tales of unmarked residential school graves becomes a liability.

Shepherd, a former communications officer with the party, was fired just days before maternity leave. Her termination followed a tweet about Canada’s "Truth" and Reconciliation Day, which she accurately stated was largely based on the false claim of 215 children's remains found at the former Kamloops Residential School.

While no bodies have been found, Rustad appears to treat this truth as forbidden news rather than good news.

I was fired by John Rustad, Leader of the Conservative Party of BC, for a post on X.



Full video with my side of the story: — Lindsay Shepherd (@NewWorldHominin) October 2, 2025

Although Shepherd removed her post as requested, Rustad deemed Lindsay a liability and accused her of causing a provincial rift, which Lindsay denies.

This mirrors the earlier expulsion of former BCCP MLA Dallas Brodie, now One B.C. Party leader, from Rustad’s caucus for the same observation: no bodies were found.

Rustad not only expelled her but also falsely accused her of mocking sexual abuse survivors. He did this to protect his political image among the "reconciliation" class, who use emotional blackmail as a political tool.

Despite Rustad's crackdown on truth-tellers, communications director Ryan Painter remains secure. Painter publicly denounced Rebel News' coverage of SOGI sexual indoctrination in schools as "BS scare tactics" and "not news."

SHOCKING. I missed this before it was deleted!

On a scale of 1–10, how disturbing is it that the Communications Director of the BC Conservatives, @ryanlpainter publicly dismissed my reports exposing the sexual indoctrination of children in schools as "bullsh*t" and nothing more… — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) July 2, 2025

Why does a man who mocked legitimate concerns — concerns shared by many Conservatives — remain in a position to craft the party’s "Conservative" message, while Shepherd does not?

Why is "Truth" in reconciliation an untouchable question under Rustad?

Rebel News interviews Shepherd to try and get to the bottom of this conundrum.