SA council dumps indigenous acknowledgement in favour of including all Australians

In a 6-4 decision, the Naracoorte Lucindale Council has opted to replace the traditional Acknowledgement of Country with a new, concise statement.

The move, however, has stirred controversy among left-wing activists due to the omission of explicit reference to Indigenous peoples.

Joining the ranks of South Australian councils such as the Northern Areas Council and the City of Playford, Naracoorte Lucindale's Mayor, Patrick Ross, will now open council meetings with a two-line statement, focusing on respecting the region's history and welcoming all to participate in shaping the future.

Mayor Ross defended the decision, citing the desire to maintain simplicity in the meeting's opening. He emphasised that the change was not motivated by racism but rather by a desire to make all community members feel welcome.

The council also scrapped a short prayer which did not mention God.

The decision, however, has drawn criticism from Reconciliation SA, which claims it as a step backward in Indigenous reconciliation efforts, particularly following the establishment of the South Australian First Nations Voice to Parliament.

CEO Jason Downs expressed disappointment, highlighting the importance of acknowledging the country's Indigenous history.

Despite backlash from activist groups, Mayor Ross stands firm on the council's decision, noting that meeting protocols are reviewed every five years. He also expressed surprise at the national attention the decision has garnered.