🔴 SACK THE GOVERNMENT: Avi Yemini reports live from Melbourne

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Rebel News is live on the ground in Melbourne as thousands of Australians gather to mourn, protest and demand accountability in the aftermath of the horrific Bondi Beach terror attack.

On December 14, Australia was shaken by an act of radical Islamist extremism that claimed the lives of 15 innocent people. As the nation continues to grieve, many Australians are frustrated by what they see as government complacency and a refusal by political leaders to clearly name the ideology behind the attack.

This live stream brings you real-time coverage from Melbourne, where a “Sack the Government” rally is being held at Parliament House from 2pm. While a parallel protest and march is taking place in Sydney, the Melbourne event will focus on speeches, remembrance and a clear political message calling for tougher action against extremism, radicalisation and failed immigration policies. A candlelight memorial will also honour the victims of the Bondi attack.

Organised by the same group behind the Put Australia First rallies, organisers say the demonstration is intended to be peaceful, respectful and focused on both mourning and meaningful change.