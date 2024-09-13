'Safe' injection site deemed unsafe as Kingston mayor demands closure following deadly attack

The Canadian Press / Lars Hagberg

It’s another hit to the “safe supply” initiative spearheaded by the Justin Trudeau Liberals' Canadian Drug and Substance Use Strategy (CDSS).

Two people are dead, and another is left seriously injured following a violent attack near an encampment and Integrated Care Hub (ICH) at 661 Montreal Street in Kingston, Ont. on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area after reports of an “individual with an edged weapon,” Mayor Bryan Paterson posted on social media.

Incident at the safe injection site/ Consumption Treatment Service and Integrated Care Hub at 661 Montreal St. pic.twitter.com/EskxAHUQbX — Bryan Paterson (@MayorPaterson) September 12, 2024

“It’s clear the safe injection site and the ICH need to close immediately. It is no longer safe for people to the CTS [consumption and treatment services] and we need to respond,” the statement furthered.

There are community partners and advocates who have fought the city on every attempt we’ve made to clear this encampment and ensure public safety for those living there. I will not stand by and wait until more people die – enough is enough. We need to clear the encampment, close this safe injection site and the ICH until we can find a better way to support our most vulnerable residents and work with the province to provide treatment and housing solutions

The situation in Kingston has been escalating since at least 2020.

Speaking with a homeless disabled man named Peter nearly four years ago to the day, he made it clear that the community needed stable, long-term housing, well-trained support staff, and proper supervision.

Defund Safe Supply and Safe Consumption Sites!



The tragedy in Kingston could have been avoided.



It's been four years since I toured the area around the "Integrated Care Hub" where the recent attack occurred, and it’s shocking that no real action has been taken to safeguard… pic.twitter.com/4oMW0QXEt2 — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) September 13, 2024

In the wake of this tragic incident, it is evident that the so-called “safe supply” initiative continues to fail catastrophically. The violence near the Integrated Care Hub and safe injection site on Montreal Street is a harrowing testament to the initiative's shortcomings, happening in towns and cities all across the country.

It’s clear that these failed policies only continue to cost lives. Mayor Paterson is taking a stand for his community, prioritizing real solutions and ensuring public safety, for all.