'Safe space' venue caught trying to bury video exposing its racist policy

Last month, many expressed shock and outrage online after a video, first reported by Juno News, showed a white woman being discriminated against by a queer- and trans-operated community events space in Vancouver called the Birdhouse.

In the video, Crystal Clearly, who drove hours to the event and paid $60 to see a rap concert at the venue, can be seen trying to reason with Birdhouse staff after they denied her entry due to her dreadlock braid hairstyle.

“It kind of felt to me like what happened to black people for so long since they got discriminated on for how they look and weren’t allowed into spaces because of it,” Clearly told Rebel News.

“In my opinion, two wrongs don’t make a right and I would really not like to see these sorts of things happening again.”

The eight-minute-long video shows Clearly repeatedly being told by white-presenting staff that her choice of hairstyle went against their cultural appropriation policy and was offensive to black people.

After continuing to plead her case, insisting she isn’t racist, and even offering to change her hairstyle, the staff reluctantly allowed her in. But the humiliation didn’t end there.

While interviewing Clearly, Rebel News learned that since the incident, Birdhouse co-owners Ryn Broz and Paige Frewer, who appropriates males when performing as a drag king named Pony Boy, sent online communications trying to pressure her into removing the footage exposing how she was treated, rather than apologizing or revisiting their policy to ensure it was actually inclusive.

“I hope that you are a decent human being and don’t want to be a hero for white power and will take that video down,” Broz wrote in a condescending email, which claimed Birdhouse staff and performers were now being targeted and threatened by “right-wing extremist forums.”

“I hear how wronged you felt, and it must be nice to be getting so much validation online after feeling hurt with those feelings, but you are getting much of that validation from violent white supremacists and I really truly hope that you don’t want that,” added Broz.

Clearly told Rebel News it felt like, instead of learning from the incident, they were blaming her for people watching it.

“Apparently they are getting quite a hard time from the public, which was not my intention with sharing that video, and I would hope that people would be kind to the people of the Birdhouse and not treat them poorly,” she said.

“I didn’t think it was very fair because, you know, I did shed some tears and I was inherently distraught and hurt by the situation that was put in place in order to not hurt people — but in turn, I was the one who got hurt.”

With the help of Clearly, Rebel News reached out to the Vancouver Police Department and ensured they were aware of the alleged threats allegedly being made against the venue. The VPD acknowledged that were aware of the claims, that “All threats have been vague in nature,” but confirmed a file is open and under investigation.

Rebel News reached out to Broz and Frewer for comment and to learn more about the alleged white supremacist groups they claim are behind the threats but did not receive a response by the time of publishing.