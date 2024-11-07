Salaries for Trudeau's staff soar by 45% since 2015

The salaries of staff in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office have increased by 45% since 2015. According to data released under the Access to Information Act, the total salary expenditure for the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) rose from $7.26 million in 2015 to $10.54 million in 2023.



By contrast, average Canadian incomes have seen far slower growth over the same period. Data from Statistics Canada indicates that between 2015 and 2022, the average income of Canadians increased from $53,100 to $57,100—a modest 7.5% rise.



The detailed breakdown of PMO staff salaries shows a steady increase over the years. While the PMO employed 94 staff members in 2015, the number fluctuated, reaching 103 in 2023.



These figures come at a time when affordability remains a top concern for Canadians. With cost-of-living pressures, such as housing and groceries, rising substantially, the notable increase in PMO compensation contrasts sharply with the relatively stagnant growth in the average Canadian paycheck.

A recent Ipsos poll conducted for Global News in August 2024 highlighted that 43% of Canadians remain worried about affording food, with this concern rising to 54% among parents. Moreover, six in 10 Canadians are concerned about absorbing unexpected costs of $1,000 or more, reflecting widespread economic insecurity.

This financial pressure has led to significant lifestyle adjustments for many Canadians. More than half (55%) have reduced dining out, while others have turned to couponing and cutting back on essentials, such as fresh produce and travel. Parents, in particular, are feeling the pinch, with 33% admitting they have to say “no” more often to their children and 30% reducing back-to-school spending.

Read the documents, obtained through a proactive release of a prior Canadian Taxpayers Federation filing.