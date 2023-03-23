San Diego citizen group pushes back against school district's vaccine mandate

E-transfer (Canada):

Amy Reichert is a California licensed private investigator, marketing expert, and mother of two children. In September 2020, Amy joined a group called ReOpen San Diego to make a positive impact on the local communities throughout San Diego, CA.

Most people are probably unaware, but in the state of California, some school districts like Los Angeles Unified, Oakland Unified, and San Diego Unified were still imposing their own vaccine mandates on students and employees despite the state of emergency being lifted in February 2023.

San Diego Unified received a court ruling that the school district did illegally mandate the Covid-19 shot for Kindergarten to Grade 12 students, and that only the California State Legislature had the power to mandate vaccines, not school districts.

It was a big victory, but did not have any jurisdiction over the vaccine mandates for community college employees. Also, San Diego Unified School District is not under the same authority as the San Diego Community College District.

The San Diego Community College District voluntarily dropped the student mandate for college students way before San Diego Unified School District was forced to drop it because of the court ruling.

This is why it has been so difficult for them to fight the vaccine mandates because it is a patchwork process. The community colleges dropped the student mandate last year, but in the case of San Diego Community College District, they decided to fire three employees in January and then planned to fire five more on March 2.

ReOpen San Diego started a massive campaign against this. They held a press conference and over 50 people went into the board meeting after the press conference to defend the professors the board wanted to fire.

They asked Dr. Tracey Kiser, a mathematics professor at San Diego City College, pregnant and unvaccinated, who was facing termination, to be the spokesperson for the cause.

They finally won their battle on March 3, and the district finally dropped the obligation and decided to reinstate the teacher.