Sask judge rules foreigners have ‘no right’ to immigrate to Canada

A Saskatchewan judge ruled foreigners have no right to immigrate to Canada, in a case involving an Indian lab technician whose permit was revoked due to suspected irregularities.

King’s Bench Justice Andrew Davis, a former Crown prosecutor, wrote, “Foreign nationals do not have a right to immigrate to Canada,” nor “to a privileged immigration process.”

Justice Davis also wrote, “Immigration policy is close to the core of executive discretion,” adding immigrants have “few or no rights at stake.”

Foreigners have "few or no rights" to live in Canada, rules Saskatchewan judge: "Foreign nationals do not have a right to immigrate." https://t.co/7UEXcbwY0d @CitImmCanada @SKCourts pic.twitter.com/FiLJ01DBJx — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) July 24, 2025

A Surat, India lab technician, initially approved under Saskatchewan's Immigrant Nominee Program, faced scrutiny due to suspected ties with a questionable broker, Travel Jockey Immigration & Holidays of Surat, according to Blacklock’s.

An anonymous email claimed Travel Jockey sold “fake college degrees” and “fake job letters from Saskatchewan” for $1,000 each.

A Saskatchewan investigator then revoked the lab technician's permit, despite her denials. The investigator stated, "We are not satisfied you did not receive assistance."

Justice Davis deemed the immigration investigation sufficient, citing Saskatchewan's broad discretion and the importance of program integrity for public confidence.

Costs to provide free legal aid to illegal immigrants and asylum seekers have risen by nearly 400%, according to a Department of Justice memo. This follows complaints about immigration appeals overwhelming court dockets.



Since 2017, high immigration has caused many unsuccessful claims and rising caseloads, particularly in immigration matters, as reported by the Federal Court on March 25.

Federal Court applications on immigration files quadrupled (5,572 to 24,784), and legal aid costs for immigrant legal services rose 378% ($11.5 million to $55 million annually), according to the Department of Justice.

A new Leger poll reveals growing dissatisfaction (62%) with Canada’s immigration levels and a sharp decline in trust toward newcomers, more than double the 30% who said the same just six years ago. Another 20% of respondents said immigrants cannot be trusted.

Canadian sentiment is shifting significantly due to mounting public concerns over housing shortages, strained healthcare, and job competition.

This follows national debate over the Carney government’s record immigration targets and growing temporary resident population, now 18.5% of Canada’s private sector workforce.

Pierre Poilievre stated July 14 that Canada needs fewer immigrants than emigrants "over the next couple of years" to allow housing, healthcare, and employment to "catch up."

“We've had population growth of roughly a million a year under the Liberals, while we barely built 200,000 homes,” the Conservative leader told reporters.

Starting in 2022, immigration levels soared under Justin Trudeau's Liberal government. Record numbers of immigrants and temporary foreign workers arrived in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Statistics Canada warned in 2022 that the sharp population increase could "represent additional challenges for some regions related to housing, infrastructure, transportation, and service delivery."

Now, Canada's job market has become “stalled, yet we are adding more people to the workforce,” Poilievre warned, urging “very hard caps on immigration levels” over the short term.

During the election, the former MP advocated for a return to Harper-era immigration levels of 200,000-250,000 newcomers annually.

Approximately five million visas will expire by December 2025, with no clear Liberal plan for their departure.