Sask. Premier sends Ottawa list of demands to ‘reset’ relations

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe sent Prime Minister Mark Carney a letter outlining 10 federal policy changes needed to mend the relationship between the province and Ottawa.

The changes "would clearly signal a new, more positive relationship between Saskatchewan and the federal government than we have had for the past 10 years," Moe wrote Wednesday, referencing the strained relationship with former prime minister Justin Trudeau.

His demands include negotiating with China to remove agricultural tariffs; ending federal carbon emission policies (industrial carbon tax and clean electricity regulations); reforming bail; expanding pipeline, rail, and port capacity; and, reducing federal red tape to streamline infrastructure project approvals and provincial infringement.

Premier Moe raised these topics at a press conference following the recent federal election, joining other premiers with similar requests.

On Thursday — one day after unveiling his list of demands — Moe spoke with reporters, noting a shift in tone with Ottawa. “I don’t have a list of: Saskatchewan will do this, this, this, and that’s our ultimatum,” he said. “This is a starting point.”

Moe found recent talks with Carney "refreshingly positive" but urged swift action on his proposed "calls to action." He supports the idea of Canada becoming an energy superpower, echoing Carney's sentiment, but feels current efforts are insufficient.

“The PM has the ability to move forward on all 10 of these items quickly, which would clearly signal a new, more positive relationship between Saskatchewan and the federal government than we have had for the past 10 years,” Moe said on social media.

He invited Carney to the province, leading to a first ministers meeting scheduled for June 2 in Saskatoon — the first official gathering of Canada's premiers in Saskatchewan in 40 years.

The premier strongly advised Ottawa to not impose the federal carbon tax backstop after his government eliminated the provincial industrial emitter tax this month.

“We are going to make every effort to work alongside the federal government to achieve better policy development.”