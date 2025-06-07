Sask separatists discuss path forward at Regina town hall

With discussions on referendums and working within existing parties, several options are considered if those methods fail.

The Clarity Act is mentioned, emphasizing a simple in-or-out vote.

Proposed leaders and community involvement are also suggested, with the need to address practical concerns regarding daily life post-independence. The lack of research on Saskatchewan's potential independence is noted, with attendees urging government action.

Concerns about police and other public services are addressed, suggesting continuity under new management.

The necessity for a clear majority in any referendum is discussed, with disagreement on whether it needs to be a landslide.

Attendees stress the need to engage the youth, as they are seen as crucial to the future, even if they are involved differently than older generations.

Subsequent questions arise about treaty obligations and government payments in the context of independence. Clarifications are made distinguishing treaty rights from the Indian Act.

A question arises regarding treaty rights and First Nations' veto power, clarifying they don't have a veto but require consultation. The importance of involving Indigenous citizens in the process is stressed, dispelling myths about veto power and treaty violations.

An upcoming conference in Red Deer is announced, focusing on independence and alternative futures.