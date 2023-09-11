Saskatchewan commits to passing 'parental rights' legislation in the coming months

The Canadian Press / Liam Richards

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe appears unbothered by the ongoing lawsuit against his government concerning ‘parental rights’ in schools.

The policy is expected to provide parents reassurances that students under the age of 16 must receive their permission to change their name or pronouns at school.

In addition to mandating parental consent, the province will obligate schools to disclose their sex education teachings and provide parents with the option to opt-out at their discretion.

Though light on further details, Moe told a group of supporters on Thursday to expect legislation this fall.

“Given the importance of parents’ involvement in their child’s life and specifically […] their child’s education, we are very serious. Serious enough to introduce legislation to protect parental rights when we return to the legislature,” he said.

Saskatchewan has officially become the third province to defend parental rights as it moves to mandate parental consent for students under 16.https://t.co/78Lqn3O8t1 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 23, 2023

Published in August, an Angus Reid poll said that 50% of Saskatchewanians want to be informed and provide consent on name and pronoun changes. Whereas 36% want to stay informed on changes to their child's gender identity.

Only 10% said parents should have no role in their children's decisions.

On August 31, UR Pride, a regional LGBTQ lobby, filed for an injunction in Regina's Court of King's Bench with the province's 27 school divisions as respondents.

On September 8, Moe addressed budding criticism from “interest groups,” including the September 14 court challenge by UR Pride.

“In light of some criticism and court challenges funded by out-of-province interest groups, our government has been asked if we are serious about protecting parents’ rights in education or if we plan to back down,” said Moe.

“We are not backing down.”

Alphabet activists target parental rights with lawsuit against Saskatchewan pronoun policyhttps://t.co/nwsKnA8K3X — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 1, 2023

For concerned residents like Nadine Ness, the "unified grassroots" in the province opposes the injunction and believes the province has its right to the policy.

"Parents need to be involved in all matters when it comes to their kids," she posted on X, formerly Twitter. "We are working with a legal team representing parents and parental rights."

Egale Canada penned a letter to the province last month on behalf of UR Pride, claiming the policy “will cause devastating and irreparable harm to gender diverse students […] who do not feel safe coming out at home.”

Saskatchewan Premier Moe now joins New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs and Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson in advocating for parental consent for minors who are questioning their ‘gender identity.’

Alongside UR Pride, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) is also exploring potential legal action against the New Brunswick Tories over a similar policy that took effect on July 1.

In June, six government MLAs voted against the policy, triggering a review by New Brunswick's child and youth advocate, who found it violated children's rights.

Saskatchewan's advocate is undergoing a similar review of the provincial policy.

THE @EZRALEVANT SHOW:



Ezra highlights how latest polls show a clear Canadian sentiment: parents want transparency when it comes to their child's education and identity and the The tide of opinion in Canada is shifting.https://t.co/ChQlCzi8BJ — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) September 1, 2023

Saskatchewan NDP leader Carla Beck expressed her disappointment with the policy but said she isn't surprised.

“If we were going to see legislation come forward — or anything come forward in the province with regard to schools — I would hope it would be around improving learning [and] funding for schools,” she said.

The Opposition leader accused Moe and his government of inflaming divisions in the province rather than solving problems.

Earlier this summer, True North reported that Saskatchewan suspended Planned Parenthood in its schools following an incident where grade 9 students received sexually explicit “Sex from A-Z” cards that displayed graphic sexual acts and fetishes.

The province also suspended all third-party sex education providers, including the ARC Foundation and its controversial SOGI 1 2 3 program for schools.