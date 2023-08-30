Saskatchewan First Nation claims 93 children are buried at Beauval Indian Residential School

Wikimedia Commons/ Beauval Residential School

Saskatchewan's English River First Nation (ERFN) has claimed that dozens of 'unmarked graves' exist on the site of Beauval Indian Residential School.

No bodies have been unearthed at any 'unmarked graves' across Canada.

Near the northern Saskatchewan village of Beauval, ERFN said they found the alleged graves of 79 children and 14 infants using ground-penetrating radar, reported the Western Standard.

"Schools should come with playgrounds, not graveyards," said ERFN Chief Jenny Wolverine in a statement.

"We are saddened to learn of the additional findings, and we know our work is not over, not at Beauval and not at any of the other residential school sites."

According to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, the Roman Catholic Church opened St. Bruno's boarding school at Ile-a-la-Crosse in 1860.

"In 1906, the school was moved to the La Plonge and Beaver Rivers confluence," said the National Centre.

"In 1927, 19 students and one teacher died in a fire that destroyed the school and the dormitories," they reported.

In 1969, the federal government assumed the school's administrative duties, with complete control of the school and residence transferred to the Meadow Lake Tribal Council in 1985.

The residence officially closed in 1995.

On Tuesday, elders and representatives from the council joined the ERFN chief to demand that Canadians and government leaders address the injustices suffered by residential school survivors.

"We need Canada and Saskatchewan to step up, acknowledge and provide meaningful resources that meet survivors' physical, emotional, mental and spiritual needs and address the intergenerational impacts on families," said Wolverine.

An estimated 150,000 Indigenous children forcibly attended residential schools in Canada.

With several investigations ongoing, those already completed have yet to unearth an 'unmarked grave' with human remains.

In May 2021, Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C., reported the discovery of alleged remains belonging to 215 children at a former residential school.

Nationwide outrage ensued, and the alleged graves catalyzed Truth and Reconciliation while propelling vandalism and the burning of over 60 churches nationwide in the summer of 2021.

As of writing, no remains have been unearthed at the Kamloops site, with investigations to take upwards of two decades to complete.

According to Blacklock's Reporter, the federal government provided $7.9 million to search the Kamloops site and $3.1 million for a national Residential Schools Student Death Register.

In October 2021, excavation crews unearthed only debris at Edmonton's Camsell Hospital after ground-penetrating radar detected 34 anomalies in the facility's surrounding area, reported the CBC.

The hospital formerly treated Indigenous people with tuberculosis for decades — and abuse and forced sterilization — which led some to believe former patients may have been buried on the grounds.

However, the absence of human remains concluded the need for further searches of the site.

Manitoba's Pine Creek First Nation failed to unearth human remains last week after researchers detected 57 anomalies under Our Lady of Seven Sorrows Catholic Church.

The Pine Creek residential school, operated by the Roman Catholic Church, remained open from 1890 to 1969 in different buildings on the land, including the church.

The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation records indicated that 21 students allegedly died from abuse at the Pine Creek school.