Saskatchewan premier says export tariffs would 'rip this country apart'

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has again said “no” to sweeping export tariffs on Canadian goods, claiming it would “rip this country apart.”

“Every word that comes from our mouth and every motion that we go through, … needs to be focused on de-escalating the entire conversation around tariffs and really looking at the strength and the integration of the economy we have,” Moe told reporters on Wednesday.

Trump earlier threatened a 25% tariff on all Canadian exports over its porous borders, widely expected for Saturday, February 1st. It’s been suggested that these tariffs are part of a larger strategy to annex Canada through “economic force.”

Scott Moe asks Trudeau to call an election for a 'strong mandate' after suggesting the CBSC become an arm of the CAF



"So my suggestion was to actually bring the CBSA under an arm of the military counted as your 2% military spend"



"What we need is someone to have the same… pic.twitter.com/2IqnXnhOgm — cbcwatcher (@cbcwatcher) December 13, 2024

Moe told Global News last month that export tariffs were not in the cards for his government, though he ultimately signed a joint communique on retaliatory tariffs.

He clarified that decision at a Wednesday press conference, after meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his fellow premiers.

Moe said Saskatchewan was not on board with export tariffs, nor the proposed dollar-for-dollar counter tariffs. They would devastate jobs, energy and food security across North America, he said, with particular emphasis on potash, oil, and uranium, his staple industries.

“Those hurt all Canadians and hurt all North Americans,” Moe said, adding export tariffs “would rip this country apart.”

Premier Smith says "under no circumstances" will Alberta agree to cut off oil and gas exports to the US after Doug Ford suggested halting Ontario's energy supply to the US in response to Trump's tariffs. pic.twitter.com/HO4K46V3Yo — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 12, 2024

Export levies are widely considered a last resort in trade disputes, but Canadian officials suggest it could be used as a counter-measure straight out the gate.

“Commodity export taxes, which could raise costs for US consumers, businesses, and farmers, remain an option if the trade conflict escalates,” reported Wealth Professional.

Ottawa continues to contemplate expanded export control powers, though it lacks the necessary mandate with Parliament prorogued.

Uranium exports account for 25% of the fuel used in U.S. nuclear power plants, while their farmers rely on Canadian potash fertilizer.

Energy prices would also rise sharply in the United States should Canada turn off the taps. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith called the idea “terrible” in place of diplomacy.

Trudeau reiterates that "everything is on the table" for retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. if Trump moves forward with implementing a 25% tariff on Canadian goods.



This is despite Premier @ABDanielleSmith calling out the Liberals for suggesting Alberta's energy exports could… pic.twitter.com/VO3uTQTjoj — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 17, 2025

While Premier Moe was not opposed to a targeted package of tariffs, he clarified that “under no circumstances, should [export tariffs] be part of any conversation.”

U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a 25% tariff on Canadian steel products and 10% on aluminum during his first term, though he later walked back his protectionism, citing domestic pressure.

Moe noted how Canada imposed tariffs of equal value on American steel and aluminum at the time.

“We do support very targeted tariffs and counter tariffs that can change the hearts and minds of policymakers in the U.S.,” he said.