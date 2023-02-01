Saskatchewan Science Centre hosts Valentine's Day Drag Queen Science Night

The Saskatchewan Science Centre, while independent and non-governmental, receives support from federal crown corporations such as Farm Credit Canada, the City of Regina, the Province of Saskatchewan, SaskPower, SaskTel and the Government of Canada.

Saskatchewan Science Centre hosts Valentine's Day Drag Queen Science Night
Chelazon Leroux/ Facebook
The event page describes the two-spirited Dene artist Leroux using she/he/they pronouns: 

Chelazon uses her Indigenous identity – as a status member of Buffalo River Dene Nation (Treaty 10) and family ties to Fond Du Lac First Nation (Treaty 8) – as the foundation for her creative works. She is best known for her Auntie persona and TikTok posts. Chelazon uses her social media influence to educate and entertain audiences worldwide. 

According to the evening's itinerary's description, participants are willing to part with $40 for members and $50 for non-members.

Activities for this Adult Science Night will include:

  • Lube Luge: Investigate and learn about the different types of lubricants. Which one makes the heavy object go faster down the ramp?
  • Condom Cannons: Create mini vortex generators and use dry ice to test the strength of condoms! 
  • Broken Heart Dissections: Can you figure out what made these hearts break? 
  • Boozy Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream: Science is helpful for a lot of things, but who knew it was so good at making special ice cream? 

Sponsors of the night of learning include: 

The Bread Basket Sisters, which describes itself as an organization which works to promote radical diversity through the celebration of differences, underpinning the similarities with which all people can identify. By challenging traditional drag stereotypes, we wish to shatter stereotypes and encourage others to experience divine self-expression without fear of judgment, The Potion BarThe Style AcademyPlanned ParenthoodRegina Sexual Assault CentreRebellion BrewingRainbow Therapeutic Counselling and Advocacy Services (Mona Hill RSW), Industrial LuvEscape Mano.  

