Saskatoon subreddit shuts down post inquiring about Charlie Kirk vigil

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to a post on Reddit about a potential vigil for Charlie Kirk in Saskatoon, Sask. being removed by moderators.

A user on Reddit shared a post asking if there would be a vigil for the late conservative activist taking place in Saskatoon. The comment was quickly deleted by moderators, with the post then flooded with hateful messaging directed towards Kirk.

"I'll go with a speaker and play audio of all the horrible sh*t Kirk has said," one user wrote. "That creep can rot in hell," another user chimed in.

Lise condemned the multitude of hateful responses to the question about a possible vigil for Kirk. "They've been indoctrinated," she said.

"They've been lured into an ideology that is so hateful, that is so filled with hate-fuelled rhetoric, that it's responsible for actual violence in Saskatchewan against parents such as myself even, and for sure played a part in the murder of Charlie Kirk," Lise continued.

"When you call us Nazis, when you call us fascists, bigots, transphobes, homophobes, that has sticking power within these crazy activist groups that can then inspire unhinged people do to unhinged things," she added.

Twenty-two-year-old Tyler Robinson of Utah was arrested and charged after Kirk was assassinated while speaking at Utah Valley University one week ago.