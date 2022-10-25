Saudi Crown Prince privately mocked President Biden's mental fitness

A source also suggested that the Crown Prince was unimpressed with Biden during his trip to the country earlier this year, mocking the 79-year-old’s gaffes. 

The Wall Street Journal’s sources inside the Saudi government have claimed that the country’s leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman mocked U.S. President Joe Biden and questioned his cognitive ability and fitness for the presidency. 

The source also suggested that the Crown Prince was unimpressed with Biden during his trip to the country earlier this year, mocking the 79-year-old’s gaffes. 

Prince Faisal, a member of the House of Saud, denied the report, stating, "These allegations made by anonymous sources are entirely false."

“The kingdom’s leaders have always held the utmost respect for U.S. presidents, based on the kingdom’s belief in the importance of having a relationship based on mutual respect,” Faisal claimed.

Saudi Arabia recently released a statement regarding Biden’s attempts to convince the Kingdom to cut oil prices until after the mid-term elections.

Speaking to CNN’s Becky Anderson, Saudi Ambassador Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud claims that "Many people have tried to politicize this, but you're hearing it from the horse's mouth. This is not political," over the disagreement with Washington over the OPEC+ deal. 

"We do not engage in the politics of anyone. We engage simply as a balancer and stabilizer of the economy through the energy market, as we’ve done historically," she added.

