Saudi Crown Prince privately mocked President Biden's mental fitness

AP Photo/Lewis Joly

The Wall Street Journal’s sources inside the Saudi government have claimed that the country’s leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman mocked U.S. President Joe Biden and questioned his cognitive ability and fitness for the presidency.

The source also suggested that the Crown Prince was unimpressed with Biden during his trip to the country earlier this year, mocking the 79-year-old’s gaffes.

He has told advisers he hasn’t been impressed with Biden since his days as vice president, and much preferred former President Donald Trump, the people said. - WSJ 2/2 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 24, 2022

Prince Faisal, a member of the House of Saud, denied the report, stating, "These allegations made by anonymous sources are entirely false."

“The kingdom’s leaders have always held the utmost respect for U.S. presidents, based on the kingdom’s belief in the importance of having a relationship based on mutual respect,” Faisal claimed.

Saudi Arabia recently released a statement regarding Biden’s attempts to convince the Kingdom to cut oil prices until after the mid-term elections.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the statements issued about the Kingdom following the OPEC+ decision. pic.twitter.com/Bo7JVPDzFo — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) October 12, 2022

Speaking to CNN’s Becky Anderson, Saudi Ambassador Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud claims that "Many people have tried to politicize this, but you're hearing it from the horse's mouth. This is not political," over the disagreement with Washington over the OPEC+ deal.

"Many people have tried to politicize this, but you're hearing it from the horse's mouth. This is not political." Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the U.S. @rbalsaud tells me in an exclusive interview that there is "clear disagreement" with DC over the OPEC+ deal. pic.twitter.com/mz29Dt6OhG — Becky Anderson (@BeckyCNN) October 25, 2022

"We do not engage in the politics of anyone. We engage simply as a balancer and stabilizer of the economy through the energy market, as we’ve done historically," she added.