Sault Ste. Marie man fights city over removal of anti-Trudeau sign

A homeowner in Sault Ste. Marie is taking a stand after city officials removed a political sign from his private property—sparking a Charter challenge with the backing of The Democracy Fund (TDF), a Canadian civil liberties organization.

The sign, made of plywood and bearing the messages “F**K Trudeau” and “Freedom,” was installed in the homeowner’s front yard as a political protest. But in early March, city officials arrived and tore it down, citing local signage bylaws and claiming the man needed a permit.

That explanation isn’t holding up with The Democracy Fund, which has taken on the case and argues that the city’s actions are a clear violation of the homeowner’s Charter rights—particularly the right to freedom of expression under Section 2(b).

“Our position is that the sign was legal, required no permit, and constituted a political statement,” said Mark Joseph, TDF’s litigation director. “The removal of the sign by the state appears, on its face, to be an infringement of our client’s Charter rights.”

TDF also notes that the city failed to respond to the homeowner’s follow-up inquiries about the removal. According to the civil liberties organization, the sign was an expression of political frustration, not a commercial or advertising message—which means it should be protected speech.

While some may object to the language used on the sign, TDF argues that offensive or unpopular speech is precisely what the Charter is meant to protect.

Legal proceedings are underway, and TDF says it will continue to support the homeowner as the case moves through the courts.