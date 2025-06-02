Say it ain’t so! Is Tim Hortons downsizing its donuts and wraps?

This is a story about shrinkage. No, we’re not talking about that classic scene from Seinfeld in which George Castanza had a tragic encounter with cold water…

Rather, Rebel News viewers have reached out claiming that that the donuts at Tim Hortons are increasingly resembling Timbits rather than bear claws.

A Google News search indicates that this issue began receiving attention back in September 2023. That’s when a legion of Tim Hortons fans claimed that like so many other foodstuffs at the supermarket, prices were going up at Tims yet portion sizes were going down.

But is it true? Are the donuts and the breakfast wraps at Timmies falling victim to shrinkflation?

We reached out to Tim Hortons for comment. And we also asked if the company could provide the calorie count for specific donuts today versus the same donuts from five years ago?

Here is the response we received from Michael Oliveria, the Director of Communications for Tim Hortons:

“There is no truth to that at all – there has been absolutely no reduction in the size of our donuts. When our donut recipes did change over the last few years, it was because we improved the ingredients or made them better for our guests (such as when we added more apples to the Apple Fritter and added more Venetian cream to the Boston Cream) and the calories increased slightly in some cases due to quality improvements.”

So, there you have it. While numerous Tim Hortons fans are adamant that shrinkage is an ongoing issue, Tim Hortons corporate denies the allegations. Indeed, it would appear that the Tims people are basically paraphrasing that 1988 Bobby McFerrin hit song: “Donut worry. Be happy.”