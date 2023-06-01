Schofieldgate: British television personality under fire after affair allegations

Instagram / schofe

Television personality Phillip Schofield admitted to having an affair with a younger male colleague on the set of the hit daytime TV show This Morning while he was still married to a woman.

The 61-year-old occasional actor said that the “consensual on-off relationship” was “unwise, but not illegal," before he quit ITV and parted ways with his agents.

Schofield enjoyed years of success in his role, becoming a household name with co-host Holly Willoughby.

Eamon Holmes, who is now a host at GB News after departing This Morning in August 2021 recently scrutinized Schofield's behaviour on social media.

Schofield has finally been caught out ... But he's not the only guilty party. 4 high members of Itv management knew what sort of man he was ...and NEVER once took action to prevent him controlling or taking advantage of his position over young people. — Eamonn Holmes OBE (@EamonnHolmes) May 26, 2023

Holmes also claims Schofield had “Thursday playtime” with his young lover.

Schofield first attracted criticism in September last year when he and his co-host were accused of skipping ahead of the public queue for the Queen’s lying in state, which was 10 miles long at one point. The pair denied the accusation claiming that their visit was “strictly for reporting” and complied with accredited media access rules. This seemed to spark a downward trajectory for Schofield.

With growing speculation around his wrongdoings, Schofield's brother is facing similar allegations and child sexual assault charges.

Since leaving ITV, Mr. Schofield has listed his London flat for sale, lowering the asking price by £100,000 amid controversy.