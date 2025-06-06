School board doubles down on suspension of parent who objected to land acknowledgement

Despite legal action taken against its decision, the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board is doubling down on punishing one of its parent council members for her refusal to participate in an unsolicited land acknowledgment during a school council meeting on April 9.

“In my view, the board’s imposition of a land acknowledgment during our school council meetings undermines the democratic process and constitutes a form of compelled speech, which I believe contravenes the Charter of Rights and Freedoms,” Catherine Kronas, an Ancaster High Secondary School parent who was re-elected to serve on the council, stated while virtually attending the meeting.

“There is no school board policy mandating its inclusion,” she said.

“In my opinion, the sentiments implied by the land acknowledgment are political in nature, highly controversial and therefore divisive and inappropriate within a government institution and I respectfully request that my objection be noted in the minutes of this meeting,” she concluded.

Despite the peaceful objection to being compelled to engage in such speech and the meeting continuing as normal thereafter, Kronas was suspended on May 22, nearly a full month after the incident. The board alleges that she “caused harm” and breached a Code of Conduct policy.

On June 4, ahead of a council meeting taking place that night, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), a non-profit representing Kronas, issued a legal letter demanding the board immediately reinstate Kronas to her duties, arguing that its decision to suspend the elected member infringes on her right to freedom of expression.



“I was taken aback by the Board’s decision to suspend me from the School Council after delivering a respectful objection, especially given assurances made at a previous council meeting and outlined in the Council bylaws that open dialogue and diverse perspectives are welcomed,” Kronas said in a statement issued through the Justice Centre.

“By barring me from the next meeting, the Council sends a troubling message to all parents: that even respectful disagreement may be met not with dialogue, but with disciplinary action. I am grateful to the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms for assisting me in this matter,” she added.

The demand letter also argues that the board’s decision violates Ms. Kronas’ right to procedural fairness.

“Not only has the Board not provided Ms. Kronas an opportunity to respond, but it has failed to disclose any information which would allow Ms. Kronas to understand the allegation against her. The only information provided by the Board's letter is that Ms. Kronas "allegedly engaged in conduct that has caused harm and is not in compliance with the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board - HWDSB policy," the JCCF wrote.

The letter further cautioned that the board’s recourse is unlawful and that continued restriction of the elected representative could result in further legal action.

Even so, Kronas remained barred from last night’s meeting.

Hatim Kheir, legal counsel acting on behalf of Kronas for the act of censorship, confirmed with Rebel News that there has not yet been a response from the board, and the arbitrary suspension has not been lifted.