The Cave of Adullam shares its property with a daycare that is unaffiliated with Pastor Artur Pawlowski.

School bus at Pastor Artur's church catches fire
A school bus belonging to a daycare parked behind Pastor Artur Pawlowski’s church caught fire today. Pawlowski's church, the Cave of Adullam, shares the Calgary building with a daycare which has no affiliation with Pastor Artur and his church.

According to the person who filmed the video, the bus was lit on fire while children were downstairs in the daycare.

The witness told Rebel News that in their opinion, the fire started so fast it had to have been caused by an accelerant, describing the incident as looking “like it was a gas fire.” As of publication, Calgary police have not reported any instances of arson.

In the video posted to social media, firefighters are seen extinguishing the flames.

Attacks on Pastor Artur and his church have occurred before, including an attempted arson and horse manure left in the property's parking lot.

We will continue to follow this story to provide any further updates.

