School boy bullied for being Jewish — enough is enough!

I'm reporting from outside of the Charles H. Best Middle School in Toronto, where we brought the Rebel News billboard truck with our new petition, NoHate.com.

Now, I'm not talking about the made-up hate crimes that the left always accuses the right of. I'm talking about actual hate of a kid in a classroom. His name is Eitan Cohen.

Eitan's just a young boy, but he was bullied every day he came to school; with Hitler memes, with Hamas propaganda on the walls, with people bullying and taunting him for being Jewish.

And when he complained? He was told 'Hamas may mean something negative to you, but it means positive things for others.' Eitan was effectively driven out of his school. For months he was ignored by teachers.

If it's happening here in a fairly Jewish neighbourhood, imagine the kind of things that are taught in schools where there are large populations of people who come from antisemitic countries.

Here's my point: there is an antisemitic crimewave in Canada. What happened to Eitan, I don't know if it would rise to the level of a crime. But it certainly violates policies in schools of being neutral, of being anti-bullying.

I think it's important we show that the world does not accept this. We parked the truck here first thing in the morning as students and parents and played a video of Eitan's speech to the school board where he recounts his personal experiences with antisemitism within the school, and calling for greater awareness and action.

From the top down in Canada, political leaders and even institution leaders are afraid of speaking out against this antisemitism for one reason: demographics. In the last 10 or 15 years, Canada has had a policy of mass immigration. Many of them are coming from countries that are endemically antisemitic. Politicians can count, they think it's better to stay quiet in the face of antisemitism.

But we won't stay quiet.