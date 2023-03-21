Former World Health Organisation scientist speaks out against the Pandemic Treaty

By Tamara Ugolini Expose The WHO The World Health Organization (WHO) is attempting a global coup by amending existing international law. Sign our petition to stop the WHO amendments. Expose The WHO

The Pandemic Preparedness Treaty is a new legally binding international agreement to outsource the handling of any future public health emergencies away from national governments and instead gives the World Health Organisation (WHO) the authority to plan national responses. Rebel News reporter, Callum Smiles, spoke with former WHO scientist, Dr Astrid Stuckelberger and Pascal Najadi to find out more about Pandemic Preparedness Treaty.

The WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty is expected to be ratified and adopted by many countries at the World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, May 2023. The proposed treaty has sparked outrage world-wide as many claim the WHO is attempting a global coup by amending existing international law. Critics of the Pandemic Preparedness Treaty believe that the handing over of public health emergency response to an undemocratic and unaccountable institution like the WHO is detrimental to democracy and could lead to the erosion of national sovereignty.

Former banker Pascal Najadi and former WHO employee Dr Astrid Stuckelberger claim the Pandemic Preparedness Treaty is not fit for purpose and is in fact a totalitarian ploy for more government overreach and the creation of a one-world government. That amendments could mean an expansion of power for the WHO through global health governance and erosion of national sovereignty for member states.

