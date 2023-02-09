Scottish police refuse to 'misgender' transgender criminal who kidnapped child
On Sunday, an 11-year-old girl went missing in Gattonside, near Galashiels, sparking an intense search and rescue mission by authorities. After more than a day of anxiety, the girl was found 'safe and well' at home.
Scottish police defied efforts to recognize individuals who have committed predatory attacks against women as legally identifying as women by referring to a suspected kidnapper as a man, even though the individual in question identified as transgender.
Andrew George Miller, who had been living as Amy for the past six years, was taken into custody on Monday night, with police referring to the suspect as a "53-year-old man," despite Miller's gender identity. This decision has sparked a heated debate over the balance between respecting gender identity and holding individuals accountable for their actions.
“The decision by police to refer to the suspect as a man comes despite Ms Sturgeon’s push to change the law so that those who self-identify as a particular gender in Scotland can easily gain legal recognition in that gender,” reports the Telegraph.
Before his arrest in connection with the kidnapping case, Andrew George Miller took to social media to voice his opposition to the Westminster government's obstruction of Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's efforts to pass legislation that would have permitted men, including those convicted of sexual assaults against women, to legally identify as women.
“But the Transgender Policy. How can Westminster decide what we have decided?” Miller posted on social media, “When we decide in Scotland.. It works for us in Scotland.. Simple as that.”
In another post, Miller wrote, “Silly Billys in Westminster… Never mess with Scottish Transgender Issues.”
Miller sparked controversy in his local community when he suddenly changed his appearance, wearing women's clothing and styling his hair as a woman. In January 2020, Miller publicly declared himself as a "single woman, only interested in single women."
