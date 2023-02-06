Scottish women stand up against transgender ideology at Glasgow event, face abuse from protesters

Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands

Women's spaces must be protected from those seeking to invade traditionally female areas.

Women’s rights activists gathered at the Standing for Women rally in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday. Led by Kellie Jay-Keen, numerous men and women stood in solidarity with the cause to protect the safety of women and girls against predation by sex-offending males who identify as women to enter women’s spaces—including women’s prisons.

Various left-wing Antifa militants, trans activists, and even furries protested the event, hurling invective at the attendees.

As detailed by journalist Andy Ngo, chants of “TERF” from the pro-trans crowd filled the air as signs were held up with messages such as “Men are not Women” and “Children are not lab rats - stop the madness of 'trans' mutilation and sterilization.”

“No TERFs in our turf!”

Radical trans activists gathered to protest women’s rights campaigners in George Square, Glasgow. Scottish Police kept the two sides separate. #StandingForWomen pic.twitter.com/5IqV8MzImz — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) February 5, 2023

Glasgow: On the other side, #LetWomenSpeak protesters held up signs critical of trans ideology & transitioning children. One large banner has the faces of #trans sex offenders (eg Isla Bryant) who claim to be women. pic.twitter.com/qfbwQtGi3B — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) February 5, 2023

The event was held in response to the recent Scottish case of Isla Bryson, a convicted double rapist who began transitioning while in prison. The Scottish government has since removed Bryson from Cornton Vale women's jail and barred any other biological males from women's correctional facilities while they conduct an “urgent review.”

According to the Telegraph, Bryson even tried to join a self-defense program for female victims of sexual assault while awaiting trial for rape.

“The predator was denied entry which led the Scottish Tories to ask why a local gym has ‘more robust screening and common sense’ than the SNP,” the Telegraph reported.

Keen and other speakers spoke out against the radical gender ideology, with one young woman named Ellie recounting her experience of transitioning from ages 12-19 and then detransitioning. She expressed feeling abandoned by the trans community when she began to question their ideology.

“Everyone I had ever been friends with, I had ever known, and I thought had loved me has left me.”



At the #LetWomenSpeak rally in Glasgow, a detransitioned young woman named Ellie spoke. She showed me self-harm scars on her arms. She was trans from 12–19 years old. pic.twitter.com/1HxnLvP81A — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) February 5, 2023

Trans Radio UK called for a “Furries Against Fascism” effort in response to the rally, claiming that previous events held by Keen had attracted white supremacists and those who quote Adolf Hitler’s ideologies from Mein Kampf, the Post Millennial reported. One furry, who donned a fur suit indicating his or her allegiance to the pro-trans cause, appeared to be in attendance to protest the event.