Scottish women stand up against transgender ideology at Glasgow event, face abuse from protesters

Various left-wing Antifa militants, trans activists, and even furries protested the event, hurling invective at the attendees.

Andy Ngo/Twitter
Women’s rights activists gathered at the Standing for Women rally in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday. Led by Kellie Jay-Keen, numerous men and women stood in solidarity with the cause to protect the safety of women and girls against predation by sex-offending males who identify as women to enter women’s spaces—including women’s prisons.

Various left-wing Antifa militants, trans activists, and even furries protested the event, hurling invective at the attendees.

As detailed by journalist Andy Ngo, chants of “TERF” from the pro-trans crowd filled the air as signs were held up with messages such as “Men are not Women” and “Children are not lab rats - stop the madness of 'trans' mutilation and sterilization.”

The event was held in response to the recent Scottish case of Isla Bryson, a convicted double rapist who began transitioning while in prison. The Scottish government has since removed Bryson from Cornton Vale women's jail and barred any other biological males from women's correctional facilities while they conduct an “urgent review.”

According to the Telegraph, Bryson even tried to join a self-defense program for female victims of sexual assault while awaiting trial for rape.

“The predator was denied entry which led the Scottish Tories to ask why a local gym has ‘more robust screening and common sense’ than the SNP,” the Telegraph reported.

Keen and other speakers spoke out against the radical gender ideology, with one young woman named Ellie recounting her experience of transitioning from ages 12-19 and then detransitioning. She expressed feeling abandoned by the trans community when she began to question their ideology.

Trans Radio UK called for a “Furries Against Fascism” effort in response to the rally, claiming that previous events held by Keen had attracted white supremacists and those who quote Adolf Hitler’s ideologies from Mein Kampf, the Post Millennial reported. One furry, who donned a fur suit indicating his or her allegiance to the pro-trans cause, appeared to be in attendance to protest the event.

