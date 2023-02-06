Scottish women stand up against transgender ideology at Glasgow event, face abuse from protesters
Various left-wing Antifa militants, trans activists, and even furries protested the event, hurling invective at the attendees.
Women’s rights activists gathered at the Standing for Women rally in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday. Led by Kellie Jay-Keen, numerous men and women stood in solidarity with the cause to protect the safety of women and girls against predation by sex-offending males who identify as women to enter women’s spaces—including women’s prisons.
As detailed by journalist Andy Ngo, chants of “TERF” from the pro-trans crowd filled the air as signs were held up with messages such as “Men are not Women” and “Children are not lab rats - stop the madness of 'trans' mutilation and sterilization.”
“No TERFs in our turf!”— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) February 5, 2023
Radical trans activists gathered to protest women’s rights campaigners in George Square, Glasgow. Scottish Police kept the two sides separate. #StandingForWomen pic.twitter.com/5IqV8MzImz
Glasgow: On the other side, #LetWomenSpeak protesters held up signs critical of trans ideology & transitioning children. One large banner has the faces of #trans sex offenders (eg Isla Bryant) who claim to be women. pic.twitter.com/qfbwQtGi3B— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) February 5, 2023
The event was held in response to the recent Scottish case of Isla Bryson, a convicted double rapist who began transitioning while in prison. The Scottish government has since removed Bryson from Cornton Vale women's jail and barred any other biological males from women's correctional facilities while they conduct an “urgent review.”
According to the Telegraph, Bryson even tried to join a self-defense program for female victims of sexual assault while awaiting trial for rape.
“The predator was denied entry which led the Scottish Tories to ask why a local gym has ‘more robust screening and common sense’ than the SNP,” the Telegraph reported.
Keen and other speakers spoke out against the radical gender ideology, with one young woman named Ellie recounting her experience of transitioning from ages 12-19 and then detransitioning. She expressed feeling abandoned by the trans community when she began to question their ideology.
“Everyone I had ever been friends with, I had ever known, and I thought had loved me has left me.”— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) February 5, 2023
At the #LetWomenSpeak rally in Glasgow, a detransitioned young woman named Ellie spoke. She showed me self-harm scars on her arms. She was trans from 12–19 years old. pic.twitter.com/1HxnLvP81A
Trans Radio UK called for a “Furries Against Fascism” effort in response to the rally, claiming that previous events held by Keen had attracted white supremacists and those who quote Adolf Hitler’s ideologies from Mein Kampf, the Post Millennial reported. One furry, who donned a fur suit indicating his or her allegiance to the pro-trans cause, appeared to be in attendance to protest the event.
