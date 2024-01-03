Security on high alert as Jacinda Ardern is set to wed in NZ

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is gearing up for her wedding with long-time fiancé Clarke Gayford in a 'highly secure' ceremony in Hawke's Bay.

Set to occur on January 13 at an undisclosed 'elite venue', the wedding originally dates back to Easter 2019 when Gayford proposed.

A previous attempt to marry in Gisborne in January 2022 was derailed by Covid-19 restrictions. While the reason for the venue change remains elusive, recent sightings of security personnel scouting local venues in Hawke's Bay have sparked speculation.

The intimate ceremony is expected to host close family, friends, and select politicians, with notable figures like former finance minister Grant Robertson and Chris Hipkins, Ardern's successor, on the guest list. Despite the buzz, many details remain under wraps, with Green party co-leader James Shaw simply commenting, "Nope, sorry. Out of bounds".

Local vendors have been abuzz with the news, and while rumours suggest a prestigious vineyard as the venue, confirmation remains elusive.