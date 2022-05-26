Security says only 'approved press' can film outside World Health Assembly
Rebel News is on the ground in Geneva, Switzerland at the headquarters of the World Health Organization.
Reporting for Rebel News, Sophie Corcoran (@SophieLouiseCC) reports that security told our team in Geneva that they were not allowed to film outside of the World Health Organization's headquarters because they are not considered 'approved media'.
Security tried to stop us filming in front of the building because we are not approved media and none of the people in this room are elected or held accountable.— Sophie Corcoran 🇬🇧 (@sophielouisecc) May 26, 2022
The WHO is an attack on democracy pic.twitter.com/Zc4ykHXQGK
