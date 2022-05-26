Security says only 'approved press' can film outside World Health Assembly

E-transfer (Canada):

PETITION: No Pandemic Treaty The UN's World Health Organization is trying to make governments follow its rules on how to respond to pandemics. But the China-controlled WHO covered up the true nature of the Covid-19 virus, and then prescribed an authoritarian response. Sovereign countries must be able to make decisions based on what is good for their own citizens, not for the WHO. We the undersigned demand our leaders not enter into any WHO coordinated pandemic treaty.

Reporting for Rebel News, Sophie Corcoran (@SophieLouiseCC) reports that security told our team in Geneva that they were not allowed to film outside of the World Health Organization's headquarters because they are not considered 'approved media'.

Security tried to stop us filming in front of the building because we are not approved media and none of the people in this room are elected or held accountable.



The WHO is an attack on democracy pic.twitter.com/Zc4ykHXQGK — Sophie Corcoran 🇬🇧 (@sophielouisecc) May 26, 2022

