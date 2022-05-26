Rebel News Banner Ad - WEF Reports

Security says only 'approved press' can film outside World Health Assembly

Rebel News is on the ground in Geneva, Switzerland at the headquarters of the World Health Organization.

  • By Rebel News
  • May 26, 2022
  • News
Security says only 'approved press' can film outside World Health Assembly
Remove Ads

Reporting for Rebel News, Sophie Corcoran (@SophieLouiseCC) reports that security told our team in Geneva that they were not allowed to film outside of the World Health Organization's headquarters because they are not considered 'approved media'.

To see our reports from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, please visit WEFReports.com.

To call on our leaders to reject entering into any pandemic treaty coordinated by the World Health Organization, visit NoPandemicTreaty.com.

WHO Switzerland news
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
PETITION: No Pandemic Treaty

PETITION: No Pandemic Treaty

9,980 signatures
Goal: 15,000 Signatures

Add signature

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.