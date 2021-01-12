So a Segway cop rolls up to an anti-lockdown protest in Red Deer, Alberta...

Albertans are experiencing something we would have thought was unthinkable just a few short months ago. The government of Alberta has made protesting the government itself illegal.

The ban on indoor and outdoor gatherings, instituted by Premier Jason Kenney in mid-December, has made any sort of public rallying against the coronavirus lockdown restrictions completely off limits. It’s undemocratic and downright un-Albertan.

But the crackdown on civil liberties isn’t stopping Albertans from publicly demonstrating their opposition to the lockdowns on their businesses and their freedoms. Every weekend in Red Deer, locals head down to the city hall and protest, while risking a $1,200 fine for breaching public health measures.

Chris Schmidt was fined for going to that weekly anti-lockdown rally, and he reached out to us for help fighting his fine at FightTheFines.com.

Chris was one of a handful of people fined on the same day for doing something protected by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms: publicly expressing their displeasure with the decisions made by the government.

Hundreds of people from all across the country have come to Rebel News for help with their pandemic fines.

If you want to help them fight for freedom, please donate today at FightTheFines.com.