Sen. Rand Paul slams Lindsey Graham’s call on Russians to assassinate Putin

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has slammed Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) call for Russians to step up and assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin. Describing Graham’s remarks as “reckless,” Paul warned that the rhetoric only inflames the situation.

Speaking on a Friday podcast with Charlie Kirk, the host asked Paul about what he thought of Graham’s comments last week when he asked if there is “a Brutus in Russia?” referring to the assassin who murdered Julius Caesar in the Roman senate, whom Graham said would “do the world a great service.”

“I think if you’re worried about your adversary being irrational, saying things like you’re going to assassinate him, would actually make things worse,” Paul said on the “Charlie Kirk Show.”

“It’s actually against the U.S. law,” to call for the assassination of a head of state, Paul added. “U.S. law for a long time has been that we don’t assassinate civilian leaders of other governments.”

“And so, no, just wrong-headed on every notion,” Paul said.

“I think people in elected offices need to realize that their words actually have consequences, and they should actually be careful with what they say,” he added.

"I think if you’re worried about your adversary being irrational, saying things like you’re going to assassinate him would actually make things worse" - Rand Paul pic.twitter.com/l4wRfZXC75 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 7, 2022

As previously detailed by Rebel News, Graham’s remarks were not well received by Democrats or Republicans, with many telling the senator to tone down his rhetoric.

“This is an exceptionally bad idea,” said Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). “Use massive economic sanctions; BOYCOTT Russian oil & gas; and provide military aid so the Ukrainians can defend themselves.”

“But we should not be calling for the assassination of heads of state,” said Cruz.