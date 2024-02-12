Sen. Rubio slams Democrats for prioritizing Ukraine over the border crisis
During a weekend interview, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) criticized Democrats for focusing on providing financial support to Ukraine instead of addressing the "invasion" happening at the U.S. southern border.
Rubio expressed these comments in a "State of the Union" interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday, discussing legislation aimed at supporting Israel and Ukraine financially.
“I don’t oppose giving them the help that they need, especially in the case of Israel,” Rubio said. “And if you put the Israel thing up to a right now, it would pass. I don’t even know, maybe a couple of people would vote against it, but, basically, it would pass very quickly. The problem is, Israel is being held hostage so they could get Ukraine.”
He continued:
I have to explain to my constituents, I have to explain to the people of Florida, I have to explain to the American people because I’m a U.S. senator, and my number one obligation is America. If America is not strong, we can’t help any of our allies.
And I will have to explain to them why the Senate is going to work all through Super Bowl weekend, which is fine with me. we’re going to make a big priority, except on something that’s critical to this country, which is the invasion that’s going on, on our own border, on our own border.
According to a House committee and the documents and the statistics they put out — I think these numbers are low, but let’s just use them — 3.3 million people have been released into the country who arrived here illegally.
Over 600,000 of them either have criminal convictions or pending criminal charges against them.
“I mean, this is a huge problem and it has to be addressed and they put out a bill,” he added. “They can call it whatever they want. It wasn’t a border security bill. It wasn’t tough. And, frankly, it was negotiated by three people. I don’t begrudge it, but I wasn’t involved in that negotiation. I didn’t even ask for a bill. I asked for the president to reverse the executive orders that created this crisis when he took over in January of 2021.”
