Sen. Rubio slams Democrats for prioritizing Ukraine over the border crisis

I have to explain to my constituents, I have to explain to the people of Florida, I have to explain to the American people because I’m a U.S. senator, and my number one obligation is America. If America is not strong, we can’t help any of our allies.

And I will have to explain to them why the Senate is going to work all through Super Bowl weekend, which is fine with me. we’re going to make a big priority, except on something that’s critical to this country, which is the invasion that’s going on, on our own border, on our own border.