Sen. Tim Scott calls on Nikki Haley to quit Republican primary
'Well, there’s two things for sure,' he said. 'Number one, Donald Trump gets more earned media, probably a billion dollars already, because of who he is and what’s going on around him, number one.'
During a recent interview, Senator Tim Scott from South Carolina expressed his belief that former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley should withdraw from the Republican Party's presidential primary race.
Scott cited two main reasons for his suggestion: firstly, he argued that former President Donald Trump's extensive media coverage overshadows other candidates, and secondly, he pointed to the polls indicating Trump's significant lead over Haley.
Scott shared his comments on a Sunday ABC News interview with Martha Raddatz on the program "This Week." During the interview, Raddatz inquired about his reasoning behind suggesting that Haley should withdraw from the race.
“Well, there’s two things for sure,” he said. “Number one, Donald Trump gets more earned media, probably a billion dollars already, because of who he is and what’s going on around him, number one.”
“Number two, I think he was outspent in Iowa and New Hampshire by his opponents,” he continued. “One thing we know for sure, as this race turns to South Carolina, that the enthusiasm in South Carolina for the former president has never been higher. I’ve seen polls that suggest he’s up by 20 points. I would make a prediction that he wins by more than 20 percent in South Carolina.”
Scott noted that the writing has been "clear on the wall" for months that “Republicans, conservatives, and a lot of independents” want “four more years of Donald Trump.”
“I will say, one of the things I found to be surprising and positive is that amongst millennial voters, President Trump won 58 to 38,” Scott later responded. “It was a 20-point gap among young voters. Among women voters, in New Hampshire, where liberal, Democrats and independents voted in the Republican primary, President Trump beat Nikki Haley among women.”
“So, when I think about the fact – when I think about the fact that African Americans, at the highest level in my lifetime, is looking at a Republican over 20 percent, Hispanics over 40 percent,” he continued. “This is a good time to be running as a Republican.”
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.