Senator Hanson TORCHES Grace Tame over Hamas rape DENIAL

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has delivered a scathing rebuke of Grace Tame over the former Australian of the Year’s vile dismissal of Hamas’ atrocities.

Tame, who built her national profile on the slogan “believe all women”, sparked outrage after suggesting in an ABC interview that allegations of sexual violence committed by Hamas during the October 7 attacks had been “debunked” ... a claim widely disputed by eyewitness accounts, survivor testimony and even findings acknowledged by the United Nations.

“Mentally Deranged Australian of the Year”



In my honest opinion, I believe Grace Tame is in the running for “Mentally Deranged Australian of the Year”



She seemingly claims that Israeli women being raped by Hamas terrorists is “propaganda”

pic.twitter.com/9iRXDjWDrd — Menachem Vorchheimer (@MenachemV) March 16, 2026

Hanson did not hold back in her response.

“Grace’s ill-informed comments once again demonstrate the lies Jewish victims and survivors have had to endure throughout history,” Hanson told Rebel News.

“Her ignorance and deliberate denial of recent atrocities has done her irreparable damage and again shows why she should be stripped of her Australian of the Year award.

“How many more grossly anti-Australian comments does Grace need to say before she’s stripped of the prestigious title?”

Hanson’s remarks add to a growing chorus of outrage from Australians who question how Tame has managed to retain the nation’s highest civic honour despite what critics describe as grotesque and deeply inconsistent views.

Tame’s activism, which centred on advocating for survivors of sexual abuse, was instrumental in her being named Australian of the Year. However, her dismissal of Jewish victims undermines the very principle that elevated her to prominence.

🚨 Grace Tame CALLED FOR VIOLENCE… now she’s crying ‘VICTIM’



After leading chants for terror in Sydney just weeks after the Bondi attack, ALL her 2026 speaking gigs have been CANCELLED.



Good start.



Now strip her Australian of the Year title.



SIGN: https://t.co/EM2r6wUJ3k pic.twitter.com/GYF1VR1biv — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) March 13, 2026

Numerous witnesses and survivors have detailed sexual violence carried out during the October 7 attacks, with reports including accounts of rape and gang rape. Despite this, Tame’s comments suggest a refusal to extend her “believe all women” stance to Jewish victims.

For many, that contradiction has become impossible to ignore.