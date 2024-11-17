Senator Lidia Thorpe censured for unhinged outburst at royal reception

Independent Senator Lidia Thorpe has faced a formal censure from the Senate following her controversial outburst directed at King Charles and Queen Camilla during their visit to Canberra last month.

Thorpe made headlines after storming through the Great Hall of Parliament House and shouting phrases such as “you are not my King” and an expletive-laden condemnation of colonialism.

The incident drew widespread criticism, with some calling for her resignation. However, Thorpe remained defiant, stating her commitment to "get justice for my people."

The Senate motion, which passed 46 votes to 12, condemned Thorpe’s actions as “disrespectful and disruptive.” The motion urged all Senators to engage in respectful and constructive debates while refraining from actions that could tarnish the Senate's reputation.

Thorpe was absent during the vote but returned to the chamber afterwards, reportedly declaring, “shame on you all” and “I’ll do it again,” signalling her unwillingness to back down from her position.

In a statement released before rejoining the Senate, Thorpe doubled down on her critique of the British Crown and its legacy in Australia. “The truth is, this colony is built on stolen land, stolen wealth, and stolen lives,” she said. “The British Crown committed heinous crimes against the First Peoples of this country, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, and failure to prevent genocide. The Crown must be held accountable for these crimes. And this government must be held accountable for ongoing injustice against First Peoples in this country.”

Censure motions do not carry significant consequences, they represent a formal expression of disapproval from the Senate.