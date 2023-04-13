Senator Price confirms she is in talks for Coalition's Indigenous role

Country Liberal Party Senator Jacinta Price has confirmed engaging in conversations with Opposition Leader Peter Dutton about potentially becoming the Coalition's Indigenous Australians spokesperson.

The Coalition is currently seeking a replacement for Julian Leeser, who stepped down from his position as shadow minister for Indigenous Australians on Tuesday.

Leeser's resignation came as a result of his decision to back the Voice to Parliament, a move that goes against the Coalition frontbench's commitment to the party's stance on the matter.

In an interview with Sky News Australia, Senator Price disclosed that Dutton had broached the topic of the role during his recent visit to Alice Springs.

Price stated, "It’s been mentioned and that’s as far as I’ll go," adding, "It’s certainly come up in discussion." She expressed gratitude for the widespread support she has received across the country concerning the role.

The Senator also appreciated Dutton's presence in Alice Springs, where he interacted with locals about the ongoing crime crisis and listened to her concerns about issues in the region.

While open to discussing the role with the Coalition leadership team, Price emphasised that she did not want any potential promotion to detract from her on-the-ground efforts.

As a champion for Indigenous issues in the Northern Territory, she aims to continue ensuring that "key people are heard and listened to within the community," regardless of her portfolio. Her objective is to exert pressure on the government and achieve tangible results.

South Australian Senator and Arrente woman Kerrynne Liddle has also been suggested as a possible candidate to replace Leeser.

Price praised Liddle, saying, "She’s very passionate, she … is very keen to make sure the no is supported going forward. I’ve got a lot of time for her."

Opposition home affairs spokesperson Karen Andrews expressed her complete support for both Price and Liddle in the role. However, she noted that the final decision ultimately lies with Peter Dutton.