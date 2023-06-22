'Send me location,' Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg agree to cage match

AP Photo

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, two of the universe's most prominent tech billionaires, have surprisingly agreed to a cage match.

“I’m up for a cage match if he is,” the 51-year-old Twitter, SpaceX and Tesla owner posted in a Twitter thread Tuesday after striking back at a user's post referencing Zuckerberg's jiu jitsu experience.

"Send me location," Zuckerberg, responded on an Instagram story on Wednesday, with a screenshot of Musk challanging him attached.

I’m up for a cage match if he is lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

“Vegas Octagon” Musk responded, jokingly adding: “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus’ where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing," later tweeting videos of walruses.

When it comes to an actual physical showdown between tech billionaire CEOs, the clash between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg would undoubtedly be a spectacle worth witnessing. Musk, aged 51, seemingly holds an advantage over Zuckerberg in terms of physical stature, and his past accounts reveal his involvement in "real hard-core street fights" during his upbringing in South Africa, according to the Telegraph.

On the other hand, 39-year-old Zuckerberg is no stranger to combat sports, as he aspires to be an accomplished MMA fighter and has already tasted victory in Jiu-Jitsu tournaments. Furthermore, he proudly claims to have recently conquered the grueling "Murph Challenge" workout, completing it in an impressive time of under 40 minutes. With both individuals displaying their unique strengths and experiences, the anticipation for their potential face-off continues to grow.

During an interview on the BBC's World at One programme, Nick Peet, a well-known fight sports journalist and broadcaster, expressed his belief that Dana White, the president of the UFC, would be eagerly anticipating the opportunity to arrange a showdown between Musk and Zuckerberg, BBC News reports.

Peet went on to suggest that there was a reasonable likelihood of the fight actually taking place, "mostly because of Elon Musk and his personality and his eccentric character. His career kind of suggests he's not somebody who willingly steps down."