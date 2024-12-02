Senior Liberal MP claims Russia propping up Conservative Party with ‘millions’

A senior member of Parliament from the Liberal Party of Canada is claiming that Russia is spending millions of dollars to support the Conservative Party of Canada.

MP Kevin Lamoureux, who is also the parliamentary secretary to the Government House Leader, suggested to fellow parliamentarians that Russia is working behind the scenes to aid the Conservatives, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

Speaking before the House of Commons, MP Kevin Lamoureux stated, “Russia is one of those foreign influencers that is spending millions to prop up the Conservative Party of Canada, if not directly, indirectly.”

Lamoureux also took aim at Conservatives themselves: “Is it any wonder why maybe they might have actually voted against a Canada-Ukraine trade deal for suspicious reasons? I’m trying to be nice.”

Commenting on Lamoureux's hazy accusations of disloyalty, several members of the Conservative caucus including MPs of Ukrainian descent expressed strong disapproval.

Conservative MP James Bezan (Selkirk-Interlake, Man.) told the House of Commons that Lamoureux's comments are "gutter politics."

Furthermore, Conservative MP Cathay Wagantall (Yorkton-Melville, Sask.) asked for a "full apology" from the Liberal MP. “My grandfather came here just before the Holodomor from a Russia that destroyed our people," she explained.

Conservative MP Chris Warkentin (Grande Prairie-Mackenzie, Alta.), who is also of Ukrainian descent, said Lamoureux's accusations are "unbelievable" and it's offensive to suggest Conservatives support Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Lamoureux reportedly refused to respond to questions about his accusations following his claims in the House of Commons. House Leader Karina Gould also declined to comment on the Liberal MP's accusations.

Prime Minister Trudeau himself has previously been criticized for suggesting that Russia was at least partially behind the 2022 Freedom Convoy in Ottawa and was "amplifying the chaos."

Trudeau says Russia "amplified the chaos" of the 2022 Freedom Convoy that saw the PM invoke the Emergencies Act to quash the peaceful demonstration.



"Disinformation and misinformation are quite constant in our social media and within Canadian democracy," he says. pic.twitter.com/aVLJd5Teca — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 16, 2024

In response to a question about Russia's role in the convoy, Trudeau stated during the Foreign Interference Commission that he “certainly agree(s) that Russia amplified the chaos, disagreements and divisions in Canada surrounding the convoy.”

The PM added that “Russian activities related to propaganda, disinformation and misinformation are quite constant in our social media and within Canadian democracy.”

During the Public Order Emergency Commission, lawyers for the Department of Justice asserted that “There was no evidence foreign state actors or foreign governments were conducting any disinformation campaign against Canada in relation to the convoy."