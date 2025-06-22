REBELS ASK: Separatism, Mark Carney, and Iran

Returning from the G7 summit, I didn't have time to prepare a show, so this week, you, the viewers, are the guests.

Jack asks: Is the Alberta Republican Party designed to split conservative votes and help the NDP win the next election?

Sheila: I don't believe so. Cam Davies, the leader, is a true conservative. While some worry about vote splitting between the UCP and the separatist Alberta Republicans in the upcoming Olds by-election, I don't think the NDP has any chance there. Olds is highly conservative and once elected a separatist MLA decades ago. If the Alberta Republicans want to test the independence movement's electoral viability, this riding is the ideal place. I don't foresee the NDP winning, even with two conservatives on the ballot.

Rubinick writes: After ten years of an incompetent Liberal-NDP government leading to high inflation, debt, mass immigration, student visa fraud, fake asylum migrants, unaffordable housing, and aid to Ukraine amidst domestic issues, and with Carney being a mouthpiece for the World Economic Forum and pushing freedom-eroding legislation, why do people in Ontario and Quebec vote for this "moron"? Are they "just plain stupid"?

Sheila: This question is common among Westerners. The letter writer clarifies they're referring to those who voted for Carney. I don't think these voters are stupid; rather, they're tribalist and will vote Liberal no matter what. Conservatives, in contrast, are free thinkers, which often leads to internal fractures, like the repeated splits and re-mergers within Alberta's conservative parties (Reform/PC to Canadian Alliance to Conservative Party; Wildrose/PC to UCP; and now the Alberta Republicans). While this group-think hurts conservatives electorally, it provides a reliable voting bloc for Liberals.

Travis writes: It was nice to host your Rebel News staff (Chris Barber, Tamara Lich, Ezra Levant, and Syd Fizzard) at the Turvy Center in Regina. As a Saskatchewanite, I believe we are in peril. Trump seems to prioritize supporting Ukraine and Jerusalem over the USA.

Sheila: I disagree with Trump prioritizing other nations. I believe he always acts with America's interests first. Travis then references JD Vance's "screed" on X about Trump's support for Israel amidst Iran's potential nuclearization. JD Vance explains that the President has been consistent for ten years: Iran cannot have nuclear weapons. The administration tried to negotiate with Iran on this goal.

The President is clear: Iran cannot have uranium enrichment. Iran can have civilian nuclear power without enrichment but rejected that, instead enriching uranium far beyond civilian needs, violating non-proliferation obligations. There's no good reason for Iran's actions or for violating non-proliferation findings from the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Trump has shown restraint, focusing the military on protecting US troops and citizens. He may take further action on Iranian enrichment, a decision that is ultimately his. While concerns about foreign entanglement are valid, the President has earned trust, and I assure you his focus is solely on American goals.

I agree that Iran cannot achieve nuclear capacity. If Israel deals with this before they do, we should not interfere. If Israel's military is unrestrained, America won't have to intervene.

James says: Why isn't anyone talking about how the Fathers of Confederation unfairly favored Quebec with 78 seats, requiring only 115,000 votes per MP, while Alberta needs 131,000?

Sheila: James, people are talking about this. This issue is a major driver of Western separation and alienation, as is the Senate's unfair favoring of Atlantic provinces over Alberta and Saskatchewan. Even the decision to split Alberta and Saskatchewan into separate provinces instead of a united "Province of Buffalo" was partly to prevent a potentially powerful unified Western entity. I disagree that this isn't being discussed; it has been a topic for many years.