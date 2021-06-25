SHAME ON SHANDRO: Pastors jailed while lockdown hypocrites break their own rules

By Adam Soos Shame on Shandro Tyler Shandro and his buddies need to be held accountable for locking up Pastors. So we rented a jumbotron truck to spread the message. Please donate on this page to help us keep this campaign going! $8,893.00 Raised

Pastor Tim Stephens in still in jail. His family is without their husband and father. A congregation is without their shepherd. This isn’t the first time he has been locked away either, and in both instances the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms insists that his arrests have been illegal. The heart-rending videos of both arrests made international news.

There have no cases of COVID traced to Fairview Baptist Church, and many have concluded that Pastor Tim is being left in jail for political reasons.

Reports confirmed as much, in fact numerous outlets specifically named Health Minister Tyler Shandro as the man who ordered the arrest of targeted individuals who dared to question the overbearing COVID restrictions.

Elected officials enacting targeted enforcement to intimidate and set examples does not sit well with us, so we came up with a plan…

But before we get to that, we also want to remind you of another Christian who was allegedly targeted by Tyler Shandro. Pastor Artur Pawlowski became and international hero after he ejected police and Alberta Health Services from his church when they attempted to interrupt worship. The authorities were not about to tolerate such strong opposition, and Pastor Artur was arrested in a dramatic roadside arrest which went viral.

Many more have suffered at the hands of government officials, like Tyler Shandro, who violate the COVID restrictions without consequence, as evidenced by the Sky Palace debacle.

The double standards are shameful. The targeted discrimination is shameful. Shame on Tyler Shandro.

We couldn’t stand idly by while “thin-skinned despots” bully and jail pastors, business owners and citizens. Tyler Shandro doesn’t get a free pass.

We decided we should remind folks about his conduct, so on June 23 and 24 we toured Calgary with our ShameOnShandro.com billboard truck to do just that.

We hope to keep this campaign rolling for more than a few days, but these trucks don’t come cheap. If you want to see Shandro and his buddies held accountable, consider making a donation at ShameOnShandro.com so we can get the billboard truck touring the province.

Who knows, maybe we can even visit some of the other Sky Palace hypocrites with billboard trucks of their own.