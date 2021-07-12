SHAME ON SHANDRO: Rebel News sends billboard truck to the Calgary Stampede

By Adam Soos Shame on Shandro Tyler Shandro and his buddies need to be held accountable for locking up Pastors. So we rented a jumbotron truck to spread the message. Please donate on this page to help us keep this campaign going! $16,730.00 Raised

COVID restrictions are lifting, the Stampede is in full swing and everything is getting back to normal. Politicians are dishing out pancakes and kissing babies, doing their best to help people forget the toll their policies have taken on businesses and the mental health of Albertans, not to mention the violations of Charter-enshrined rights that have plagued Alberta for over a year.



The pastors and business owners who are facing months of legal battles and potential jail time certainly don’t feel like everything is going back to normal, unlike the politicians who get free passes for their own countless COVID restriction violations. Many Albertans’ lives are being permanently affected by Alberta Health Services’ zealous enforcement against those who fought for economic survival and religious freedoms.



We cannot abide so glaring a double standard. Politicians need to either be ticketed and fined like everyone else, or they need to retroactively rescind the rules they themselves could not follow so people can move on with their lives.



We wanted to call out this hypocrisy, so we once again set out with our Shame on Shandro truck to let everyone know that we haven’t forgotten. We brought the truck to Stampede breakfasts across the city that were being hosted by Sky Palace royalty like Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Tyler Shandro. Part two of our Stampede edition Shame on Shandro escapades will be coming soon.



If you want to help us hold politicians accountable, we need your help. These video trucks aren’t cheap, but they sure are effective. If you want to continue to see political hypocrisy being called out on the big screens, chip in at ShameOnShandro.com.