Sharp divisions persist in Ottawa over Carney's new cabinet

Just hours after Mark Carney unveiled his new cabinet, we took to the streets of the capital to see what Canadians really think. Despite a new face at the top, over half of the ministers are returning from Justin Trudeau’s government — and for many, that’s not a good sign.

“Yeah, it’s gonna be more of the same, unfortunately,” one resident said. “Well, we just had 10 years of really bad government, so how’s anything gonna be any better?”

One of the most divisive names in the lineup is Chrystia Freeland, now appointed Minister of Transport and Internal Trade. Some were blunt in their criticism: “No, she’s terrible. I don’t think she really understands any of the portfolios... it’s just more like a show cabinet member,” said one respondent. Another added, “As deputy prime minister and minister of finance before, she did a horrible job… it doesn’t look good.”

Others were more optimistic. “She did quite a bit of work in the last eight years that were successful for Canada. So absolutely. She’s one of the highlights,” said one supporter. Another told us, “She’s certainly qualified. She’s been in government before. We need people with experience.”

Steven Guilbeault also stirred controversy. “No, I can’t see anything good coming from a radical environmentalist, personally,” said one man. “He has a criminal record,” another pointed out. “They didn’t get rid of him.” mentioned someone else.

When asked if they expect any real change, one interviewee was clear: “Not if they’re still there. No, I don’t think so.”

As one man put it, “If Canada doesn’t get its sh*t together right now, it’s going to be a 51st state... but I still have hope.”