WATCH: Sheila Gunn Reid discusses horrors of Canada's medically assisted dying program on Glenn Beck
"Medical assistance in dying might make a lot of doctors and bureaucrats lives a little easier. But it is robbing Canada of good people who deserve help and who are contributing to our society," stated Sheila.
Rebel News' Chief Reporter Sheila Gunn Reid joined Glenn Beck of BlazeTV last week to discuss Canada's medical assistance in dying (MAID) program, which is becoming a source of increasing horror as more information is made public. Reports indicate that Canada euthanized 10,000 people in 2021, but as Sheila explained to Glenn, we can't trust those numbers.
"This really is the end stage of socialized medicine. The government is creating the suffering for so many of these people in Canada through their own ineptitude. But instead of doing a better job of alleviating people's suffering, they tell us it's our civic duty to drop dead and get out of a health care line. Up in Canada, the standard of care for knee replacement surgery is 182 days," Sheila noted.
Glenn and Sheila also discussed the increase in MAID requests, the government possibly opening up the program to more eligible populations including minors and the mentally ill, and the prevalence of MAID being pushed on veterans.
These people don't need homicide, Sheila said, they need better care. "They need better options. They need people, bureaucrats who are paid to help them, helping them... Medical assistance in dying might make a lot of doctors and bureaucrats lives a little easier. But it is robbing Canada of good people who deserve help and who are contributing to our society. Maybe not in financial ways, but because they are valuable people created in the image of the divine."
Canadians need proper care, not prompt dispatching at the hands of some overly eager medical professional.
If you agree that Medical Assistance in Dying is not a cure for depression, poverty, or despair, please sign our petition at HelpNotHomicide.com.
- By Sheila Gunn Reid
PETITION: Help Not Homicide
22,173 signatures
Goal: 40,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.