SHEILA GUNN REID | Honouring the Worst of Government: Kris Sims Breaks Down the 2026 Teddy Waste Awards

About this Episode

Every year, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation hands out its annual Teddy Waste Awards, highlighting the most outrageous examples of government waste, excess, and bureaucratic nonsense from across the country. From lavish spending sprees to taxpayer-funded vanity projects, the awards shine a spotlight on how politicians and public officials spend your money when they think nobody is watching.

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