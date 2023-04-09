A lousy budget and a carbon tax hike, all in one week | The Gunn Show

Kris Sims, Alberta director of the Canadian Taxpayers' Federation, joined Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss increasing gas prices, the lies behind carbon tax rebates, and more.

  • By Rebel News
  • April 09, 2023
  • News Analysis

Remove Ads

Canadians are being battered by bad government.

An article for Sun papers by Franco Terrazzano, the Federal Director of the Canadian Taxpayers' Federation, described the ballooning federal spending levels promised in the next budget. It's scary.

"In 2022, spending was $470 billion. In 2023, it will be $491 billion.
Spending will climb to $509 billion in 2024, $523 billion in 2025, $538 billion in 2026 and $556 billion in 2027.
Does that look like saving money to you?
For politicians reading this in Ottawa, here’s a clue to answer that question: if you increase spending by $85 billion, you’re saving money wrong.

The carbon tax also jumped on April 1 - the joke's on us - to $65/tonne of C02, like anyone knows what a tonne of invisible undeliverables to no one even is. But you're paying for it.

While you are struggling under the crushing burden of the Liberals' carbon tax and inflation caused by their out-of-control spending, the Liberals are on a hiring spree.

According to Blacklock's, new bureaucrats are exceedingly well compensated.

And the MPs took a pay hike too.

What does this all mean for your family? Kris Sims, Alberta Director of the CTF joins me tonight to break down the budget, the carbon tax and how the ballooning scope of government will eat away at your bottom line.

Canada Carbon Tax Liberal Party of Canada Economy Oil and Gas News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Stop The Carbon Tax Petition
  • By Sheila Gunn Reid

STOP THE CARBON TAX!

21,407 signatures
Goal: 30,000 Signatures

Add signature
Rebel News Plus Redirect

Start your free trial

Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries

Subscribe

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.