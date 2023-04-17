SHOCKING: US government had full access to private Twitter messages, Elon Musk reveals

Cheques made out to Rebel News: Rebel News Network Ltd. PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO Toronto, ON M6E 5B2

In an exclusive interview on Tucker Carlson's show, Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk disclosed that the United States government had complete access to individuals' private Twitter direct messages.

Musk expressed his astonishment at the extent of federal intrusion into the popular social media platform during a segment scheduled to broadcast later Monday evening.

“The degree to which government agencies effectively had full access to everything that was going on on Twitter blew my mind, I was not aware of that,” stated Musk.

“Would that include people’s DMs?” asked Carlson.

“Yes,” Musk responded.

The revelation that US government agencies had full access to private messages on Twitter is a significant development, particularly as suspicions had previously centered on individual Twitter employees.

Musk, who acquired Twitter in October last year, has been collaborating with journalists to uncover a series of documents that expose the previous administration's severe censorship policies. Journalist Matt Taibbi coined the term "censorship-industrial complex" to describe the close relationship between the social media platform, non-governmental organizations, and the US government.

According to Taibbi, this system constituted a bureaucratic machine willing to compromise factual accuracy in pursuit of larger narrative objectives, which fundamentally contradicted the principles of a free press.