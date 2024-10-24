Should Conor McGregor run for office in Ireland?

Ezra Levant recently travelled to Dublin, Ireland where he spoke with local residents about the prospect of UFC star Conor McGregor running for political office.

McGregor previously made headlines after taking to social media to suggest he may run for president of Ireland in 2025.

"I would have all the answers the people of Ireland seek from these thieves of the working man, these disrupters of the family unit, these destructors of small businesses, and on and on and on!" he wrote on X.

"These charlatans in their positions of power would be summoned to answer to the people of Ireland and I would have it done by day end."

Levant spoke to residents outside the UFC star's bar in Dublin, with many supporting the idea of McGregor entering politics as a man of the people.

"He's happy to say what the people say. He's not scared of what the elite would think of it, so why not?" one man said.

"Oh yeah! One hundred percent!" said a taxi driver about McGregor's potential political ambitions.

As Ireland continues to grapple with the effects of mass migration, many are left wondering if it will take a political outsider like McGregor for the government to regain the country's trust.