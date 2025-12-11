Showdown in Charlottetown: CCFR helps defeat PEI capital's gun grab plan

City councillors in Prince Edward Island's capital earlier this week unanimously declined to participate in the federal Liberal government's gun confiscation pilot program.

But as Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights spokesperson Tracey Wilson told host Sheila Gunn Reid on this week's episode of The Gunn Show, a last-minute intervention from gun rights advocates helped shape the decision.

The CCFR “intervened on a city council meeting where they were voting on a motion to help the Liberals perpetrate this gun grab against their citizens,” Tracey said, noting local gun owners and law enforcement and some councillors, including the mayor, met the day prior.

“We did a Q&A,” she explained, “because you have to remember the only information that these city councils receive is what they're getting from [Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree.”

Public Safety Canada has been “lobbying municipalities and their police forces to help them,” Tracey said. The local officials “thought they were doing this great thing” and would “help their constituents get paid for their banned guns,” something that was a public safety necessity.

The CCFR, alongside other advocates, stepped in to provide stats and information “and literally flipped that vote” she said, asserting the vote was certain to be lost without the opportunity to educate local decisionmakers.

The unanimous decision, which included councillors speaking out against the gun grab, was “a huge win” for firearms rights advocates, Tracey said.