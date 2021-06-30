RCMP investigate Anglican church fire as second attempted church arson on Siksika First Nation

  • By Rebel News
  • June 30, 2021
Alberta RCMP
Gleichen RCMP are investigating a second fire at a church on Siksika First Nation land in Alberta.

A fire was reported at St. John Divine Anglican Church around 6:30 a.m. or 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, where authorities found a broken window and evidence of an attempted fire inside the church.

RCMP are already investigating an arson at the Siksika First Nation Catholic Church in Alberta after receiving a report that the building was burning at 12:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

Siksika Nation is part of the Siksikaitsitapi – Blackfoot Confederacy, and is located an hour east of Calgary.

