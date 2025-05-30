Queen's Park Sir John A. Macdonald statue to be unboxed after years of being hidden

Finally, some good news to report regarding the disgusting wooden coffin that has entombed the statue of Sir John A. Macdonald at Toronto’s Queen’s Park for the past five years: namely, this plywood box is coming down and the statue of our first prime minister will once again be put on display.

Deal with it, wokesters…

Recently, the Ontario government’s Board of Internal Economy voted to remove the box that has shrouded the Sir John A. Macdonald statue going back to 2020.

The statue, which was erected in 1894, should never have been concealed in the first place.

Here’s the backstory to this shameful act: during that repugnant “summer of love” in 2020, Black Lives Matter and Antifa hooligans routinely vandalized the statue. And for the powers-that-be, the solution was… to bend the knee to the mob?

Oh yes, instead of charging the vandals, it was decided to hide Sir John so as not to further enrage these reprobates.

Just when you thought the Sir John A. Macdonald statue fiasco at Toronto’s Queen’s Park could not get any worse — it gets worse!



The government has been 'thinking' about what to do with the statue of the first prime minister for four years now.



And once again, at least as far as conservatives are concerned, Premier Doug Ford proved himself to be a colossal disappointment. After all, back in 2018, Ford condemned the city of Victoria, B.C. for taking down its Sir John statue.

Ford told Victoria to send its statue to Ontario, and he would find a place to display it. How odd that merely two years later, Ford was bending the knee to wokeism, too. Then again, they don’t call Ontario’s chief cherry cheesecake enthusiast Flip Flop Ford for nothing...

Alas, the date for the coffin’s removal remains unknown. It will happen sometime this summer, meaning anywhere between June 21 and September 21. Ah, behold the speed of government!

Here’s a suggested date for the resurrection of Sir John A. Macdonald: July 1 (a.k.a., Dominion Day, a.k.a., Canada Day.) Wouldn’t that be a fitting day to once again unveil the founder of Canada?

Sir John A. Macdonald was a great man. But like all great men and great women, he was also a flawed person. Attempts to cancel history do not erase history. Why not debate the legacy of Sir John as opposed to defaulting to cancel culture? Is that really too much to ask?

Predictably, some in the mainstream media are denouncing this reversal of this slice of cancel culture. Check out this headline from The Globe and Mail: “Sir John A. Macdonald statue to be uncovered at Queen’s Park, sparking new tensions with First Nations”

You see, even though The Globe and Mail is funded by Canadian tax dollars, so many of the sluggos toiling there hate Canada; they hate Canadian history; and they hate you.

But the question arises: will this statue be policed properly? Will the far-left radicals still get to violate this statue with impunity? That will prove interesting to witness. Less than 2 km from the statue is Toronto’s gay village. It is festooned with rainbow-coloured crosswalks. Pity the person who does a burnout on such a paintjob, for he or she will be charged with a hate crime. That’s how we roll, now.

But on the plus side, the coffin entombing Sir John will be removed in the weeks ahead. And the Sir John A. Macdonald edifice will come to personify a lyric from our national anthem. Namely, “true north, strong and free.”

It’s about bloody time.