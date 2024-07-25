Sixty percent of Canadians say immigration levels are too high: Poll

Sixty percent of Canadian adults surveyed in July said Canada accepts too many newcomers. That marks a 10 percent increase since February.

  • July 25, 2024
Canadians are growing more and more weary of mass immigration, with three out of five people now saying that there are “too many” immigrants in the country.

The findings, in a poll conducted by Leger for the Association of Canadian Studies, mark the highest rate of dissatisfaction among Canadians with the country’s immigration policies in decades, the poll suggests.

Breaking down those numbers further, 76 percent of Conservative voters say immigration levels are too high. Just 28 percent of respondents said that the number of immigrants is about right, and only three percent said that there are “too few” immigrants coming to Canada.

Jack Jedwab, president of the Association of Canadian Studies, told the National Post that the housing crisis and economic concerns are significantly altering public perceptions of immigration numbers, a trend that has become evident since the pandemic.

Immigration is also becoming a prominent issue on the political agendas of the U.S. and various European countries, “and I don’t think Canadians are insulated from those global debates,” Jedwab noted. “My sense is that global instability, whether it’s Russia-Ukraine or the Middle East, is affecting some of this. I think Canadians are taking notice.”

Previous polls by Jedwab asked Canadians to explain why they felt as though there were too many immigrants. He explained that it was more about economics and infrastructure and less about identity and fears that immigrants may not share “Canadian values.”

Among those who believe the immigration level is too high are recent immigrants. A poll by Leger from December 2023 to February 2024 found that 42 percent of over 2,000 adults who came to Canada within the last decade feel as though the Trudeau Liberals’ immigration policies are too lenient.

The Leger poll indicates that across all political parties, a greater number of people believe there are too many immigrants rather than the right amount: 45 percent of Liberal voters expressed this view, while 43 percent felt Canada was accepting "about the right number."

Concerns regarding immigration are most pronounced in Alberta (67 percent of respondents said there are too many newcomers), Ontario (62 percent), and Quebec (61 percent).

